Just 2 weeks until the NorthWest 10k

The big build-up to the 22nd North West 10k is continuing with just under a fortnight to go now to the charity run and walk in aid of Diabetes Ireland and Breastcare North West.

On-line registrations have been busy over the past couple of weeks and 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is urging as many runners and walkers as possible to enter via the website to avoid delays on Sunday 6th May when another big turnout is expected for the very popular community event.

As well as the t-shirt this year the organizers will be presenting the first ever medallions, which will go to the first 1,500 participants who cross the finish line at the Letterkenny Community Centre.

“We would appeal to as many people as possible to register on-line now at www.northwest10k.com and that is for both runners and walkers. The committee would like to see another huge turnout to support two very worthy charities in Breastcare North West and Diabetes Ireland. The North West 10k has raised over 750,000 euros for over 30 charities over the past 22 years and we would like to see that figure increase significantly when the cheques are presented after this year’s event on the May 6th. The first 1,500 entrants across the finish line at the Letterkenny Community Centre will get the first ever medallions. We also have the 10k t-shirt which will go to all who register for the charity event” Mr Martin said.

The North West 10k takes place on Sunday the 6th of May in Letterkenny with a 2.00 start. Beat the queue and register on-line now at www.northwest10k.com.