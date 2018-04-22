High Road works to commence night shifts



Motorists have been advised of a new traffic arrangement at the road works currently ongoing on High Road in Letterkenny.

From Monday, April 23rd, due to obstructions, the works will be switching lanes.

As well as this work will now be taking place at night, between the hours of 7pm and 7am under a Stop-Go traffic management system.

It’s reported a full road closure will be in effect from this coming Thursday, April 26th, between Iona Road and Macs Mace. That work will also be carried out during the night.