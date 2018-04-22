Glengad win Clubman Shirts League Cup – Reaction

Glengad United claimed the Clubman Shirts League Cup last night when they defeated Redcastle by 4 goals to nil.

Terence Doherty scored a hat-trick as he turned in a man of the match performance, and Christy McLaughlin was also on the scoresheet for Glengad.

Shane Byrne’s side now look ahead to the Charlie O’Donnell Cup Final, the Buncrana Credit Union Cup Semi-Final and they also will look to claim another Jackie Crossan Premier Division title as they battle Aileach FC at the top of the table.

The Glengad boss joined Oisin Kelly on Highland Sunday Sport…