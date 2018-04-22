Donegal All-County League Results 22/04/18

All County League Division 1
Gaoth Dobhair 1-6 V 0-4 Glenswilly
Naomh Conaill 1-10 V 1-5 St Eunan’s
Cloughaneely 0-12 V 2-6 St Michael’s
Dungloe 1-8 V 4-14 Kilcar
Milford 1-9 V 3-11 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
All County League Division 2
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 0-8 V 0-10 Naomh Columba
St Naul’s GAA Club 1-7 V 0-8 Bundoran
Malin 1-9 V 1-8 Glenfin
Termon 0-6 V 2-16 Ardara
Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-8 V 2-8 Four Masters
All County League Division 3
Burt 0-9 V 1-5 Convoy
Fanad Gaels 1-11 V 1-8 Killybegs
Buncrana 2-13 V 0-7 Naomh Ultan
All County League Division 4 – Played Saturday
Letterkenny Gaels 2-11 V 1-18 Carndonagh
Robert Emmets 2-10 V 2-10 Pettigo
Downings 2-14 V 1-6 Naomh Pádraig Muff
All County League Division 5- Played Saturday
Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-17 V 1-9 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
St Eunan’s 2-16 V 1-8 Naomh Conaill
Glenfin 3-16 V 2-8 Glenswilly