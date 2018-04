Donagh Kelly has won the Monaghan Stages Rally with 1.8 seconds to spare over second placed Sam Moffett.

Kelly was 18 second behind Moffett after 3 stages, but was also able to claw back the time before going ahead for the first time at the end of the final stage.

Sean McCaffrey rounded up the day’s action…

Sean also spoke with Rally winner Donagh Kelly and his co-driver Conor Foley…