Cricket Review: Wins for Bready, Fox Lodge, Brigade and Coleraine

Bready overcame last year’s champions Donemana in their Premiership clash yesterday.
There were also wins for Fox Lodge who overcame Strabane, Brigade who defeated Eglinton and Coleraine who beat Ardmore.
Highland Radio Cricket Correspondent Eamonn McLaughlin reviewed the weekend’s action, and also spoke with Bready captain David Scanlon…
Bready 1 1 0 0 5 25 1.558
Brigade 1 1 0 0 2 22 1.220
Coleraine 1 1 0 0 2 22 0.369
Fox Lodge 1 1 0 0 1 21 0.760
Strabane 1 0 0 1 4 4 -0.760
Ardmore 1 0 0 1 3 3 -0.393
Eglinton 1 0 0 1 3 3 -1.220
Donemana 1 0 0 1 0 0 -1.558