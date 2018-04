Cockhill Celtic have booked their place in the USL League Cup Final with a 4-1 win over Bonagee United in their semi-final today.

Gerard McLaughlin and Mark Moran scored a brace apiece today, with Dean Larkin scoring Bonagee’s only goal of the game.

Cockhill now move on to face either Letterkenny Rovers or Derry City Reserves in the final, as they will play their semi-final fixture next Sunday, April 29th, at Leckview Park.