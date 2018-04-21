Patient Experience Survey reveals favorable results for LUH



Last year’s National Patient Experience Survey carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital found that 83% of patients at the hospital felt they were treated with respect and dignity.

Saolta has published its findings of the survey carried out on all inpatients discharged from the hospital in May 2017.

Another National Patient Experience Survey is due to be carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital this coming May.

Patients said they always felt they were treated with respect and dignity in the Emergency Department and that they had enough privacy on the ward and good experiences of receiving clear explanations of medicines, and enough information on how to manage their condition after discharge.

Meanwhile, a number of areas for improvement were identified, including waiting times in the Emergency Department, communications around diagnosis, test results and the patient discharge and transfer process.

Among measures implemented to improve patient experiences, a programme is being carried out in the Emergency Department to increase self-awareness among staff and to provide an improved experience for the patients, families, and care teams.

There is also an on-going focus on reducing the number of patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department and a project is currently being undertaken to improve discharge planning.

Seán Murphy, General Manager, Letterkenny University Hospital says, the Patient Experience Survey results have given a clear insight into patient’s experiences and will assis in understanding what matters to patients.