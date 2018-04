Omagh Accies RFC were 34-13 winners over Thomond at home today in their All-Ireland League Division 2C Playoff Semi-Final.

Omagh scored 6 tries today, in a game that was 12-10 at half-time in favour of the home side.

They will now move on to face Belfast Harlequins in the playoff final to fight for promotion to Division 2B next season. Harlequins overcame Malahide 19-13 to secure their place in the final.