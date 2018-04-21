Grant approved for works at Scoil Adhamhnain

A Donegal Deputy has welcomed the approval of a substantial grant for works to be undertaken at a Donegal School.

The Department of Education has approved 150 thousand euro for Scoil Adhamhnain in Luinneach for urgent work to fix damp issues in the school as well as for roof repairs.

The announcement follows a lengthy campaign by the school staff, board of management, parents and community members.

Leas Ceann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has said the funding is essential for the urgent works: