Killybegs lead the way in Division 3 of the All-County League with 4 wins from 4 so far.

Red Hughs are just 2 points behind them, having won 3 of their 4 games.

This weekend sees Burt v Convoy, leaders Killybegs take on Fanad Gaels, Na Rossa host Red Hughs, Naomh Bríd v Moville and Buncrana v Naomh Ultan.

Burt clubman and editor of the Inishowen Independent joins Tom Comack to give his verdict on the division so far and this weekend’s round of games…