Letterkenny Rovers will take on CIE Ranch in the Qualifying Round of the FAI Senior Cup tomorrow at 2pm at CIE Works in Inchicore, Dublin.

CIE Ranch made it as far as the Quarter-Final of the FAI Intermediate Cup, and so Letterkenny manager Eamon McConigley knows that his side will have to be at their best to beat the Leinster Senior League side.

McConigley looked ahead to tomorrow’s game with Chris Ashmore…