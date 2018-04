The Donegal U16s are through to the Buncrana Cup Final following their 4-10 v 0-08 win over Monaghan today.

Carlos O’Reilly, Johnny McGroddy, Eric Carr and Shane Monaghan scored the goals for Rory Kavanaghs side.

It was all square at half-time 1-03 v 0-06, with Donegal having scored 1-01 in the last minute of the half. They then took control in the second half to book a date with Tyrone in the final.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Rory Kavanagh…