Donegal Junior League – Saturday Division One title to be decided on last day of the season

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Strand Rovers 4 v 2 Glencar Celtic

Castlefin Celtic 4 vs 0 Cappry Rovers

Donegal Town FC 2 vs 1 Arranmore United

The Glencar Inn Saturday Division One title will be decided next week as a result of Strand Rovers’ 4-2 win over Glencar Celtic today.

A win for Glencar would have secured them the title, but Strand’s win means that both sides lie on 39 points heading into the final round of games next week.

If both sides win next week, it will come down to a playoff between Glencar Celtic and Strand Rovers to decide the league champions.