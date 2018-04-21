Calls for Age Friendly parking spaces to be implemented across Donegal

Following the unveiling of the first Age Friendly car parking spaces in Donegal, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says it is an initiative he would like to see rolled out at other venues across the county.

Two spaces are located at the main entrance of Letterkenny University Hospital and two at the St. Conal’s building which have been introduced following a walkabiltiy audit, carried out to help identify the needs of older people when attending the hospital.

Special signs have been erected to identify these spaces and the same fee applies as for other parking spaces on the hospital grounds.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle has called for other retailers to consider installing age friendly car parking spaces: