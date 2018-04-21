Aaron McEniff was happy to get a point in Dundalk

Derry City held Premier Division leaders Dundalk to a 2-2 draw on Friday night at Oriel Park.

Robbie Benson had Dundalk 1-0 up early on but his goal was cancelled out by Aaron McEneff’s penalty.

Former Candystrip Michael Duffy then scored to put the home side ahead before half time.

Eoin Toal bagged his first goal for the club to level the tie early in the second half.

Derry finished the game with ten men, Gavin Peers was sent to the line for two yellows.

Derry held on for a point and sit six points behind the joint leaders Dundalk and Cork City and are two behind Waterford in 3rd.