Passenger numbers increase at Donegal Airport

Last year over 34 million passengers passed through Ireland’s main airports, up 5.2% compared to the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, almost 7.9 million passengers passed through the main Irish airports, an increase of 4.8% over the same period in 2016.

Last year passenger numbers increased in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kerry and Knock airports while passenger numbers decreased in Shannon, Connemara and Inishmore airports when compared to figures in 2016.

The five main airports accounted for 99.8% of all air passenger numbers while Dublin airport accounted for 85.3% of all air passengers carried in 2017.

Due to Donegal Airport’s status as a regional airport the CSO hasn’t provided a breakdown in figures but has confirmed an increase in passenger numbers.