No extension in postal voting beyond Ireland for abortion referendum

A Donegal Deputy has condemned the Government for failing to extend the right of postal voting for those out of the country for various reasons on the day of the abortion referendum.

The matter was brought before the Dail by a number of deputies this week but the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government said he has no proposals at present to extend exisiting arrangements for postal voting.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the inaction of Government will result in thousands of voters being denied their right to vote on May 25th: