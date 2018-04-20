More RSS places needed in North West – Mac Sharry

The government is being accused of turning its back on community based employment programmes, with claims that demand for the Rural Social Scheme is not being met in the North West.

The scheme is designed to support people on low income in fishing and farming.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc Mc Sharry says there are only 421 RSS places available across Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, despite the fact that there are more than 1,500 farmers in receipt of Farm Assist payments across the three counties.

Deputy Mac Sharry says it’s an important scheme……….