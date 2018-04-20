Man charged with 74 sex assaults on girl sent for trial

A 53-year-old man was sent for trial today charged with 74 sex assaults on the same girl over six years.

The man, who is in custody, was accused of the offenses between January 1995 and February 2001 when the girl was a minor.

The offenses are contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1990 as amended by Section 37 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

Garda Caroline Meehan told Ballyshannon District Court the book of evidence was served on the defendant this morning.

Inspector Dennis Joyce asked that the man be forwarded for trial to the higher Donegal town Circuit Court which starts next October 23.

Defence solicitor Frank Dorrian said there was no application for bail.

He was granted legal aid which will include a senior and junior counsel.

Judge Kevin Kilrane reminded the defendant that if he was using alibi evidence he had 14 days to give notice of it to the prosecution. He remanded the man to the Donegal Town Circuit Court in October.

The judge issued a reminder that identifying details of the victim and the defendant cannot be published at this stage.