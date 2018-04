Kenny Shiels wants Derry to take their positive energy into tonight’s showdown with the Premier Division leaders Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Third place Derry are top scorers in the league and trail Dundalk by six points.

Shiels has a number of injuries concerns ahead of the game but the Manager was reluctant this week to name the players who are seen as key to the team.

It could be Derry’s toughest test of the season to date and Shiels knows it wouldn’t be easy…