Finn Harps defeated Cabinteely in Finn Park on Friday night to claim their first win in 5 games.

Sam Todd scored the winner on 83 minutes, and that now leaves Harps in 6th place in the First Division, 5 points behind joint leaders Shelbourne and UCD, but just 3 points off third placed Drogheda.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan after the win…