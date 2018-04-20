EuroVelo cycle network on WAW high on agenda of special seminar

Delegates from across Europe will travel to Donegal next week for the Atlantic on Bike project seminar during which the potential for developing the EuroVelo cycle network along the Wild Atlantic Way will top the agenda.

EuroVelo is a network of 15 long distance cycle routes connecting and uniting the whole European continent and can be used by cycle tourists as well as local people on daily journeys.

Donegal County Council is working with partners from Sligo and Mayo to advance the EuroVelo cycle route along the Wild Atlantic Way.

This will involve the erection of signage at various locations and within Donegal the project will connect Bridgend to Derry as part of the North West Greenways Network and on the southern border, Bundoran will be connected to Leitrim.

Under the €4.5m INTERREG funded Atlantic On Bike project EuroVelo will aim to increase visitor numbers, boost local economies and create new jobs through the promotion of cycling as a tourism product.