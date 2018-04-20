Donegal Together for Yes to officially launch campaign tonight

The official launch of the Donegal Together for Yes campaign for a Yes vote in the Referendum to Repeal the Eighth Amendment is taking place tonight in Jacksons Hotel, Ballybofey.

The campaign will be launched by Eamon McGee, Donegal GAA All Ireland Winner.

The latest IPSOS/MRBI poll for the Irish Times poll shows 47 per cent plan to vote yes, 28 per cent say they’ll vote no and 20 per cent say they aren’t sure.

Sinead Stewart is Media Coordinator of Donegal Together for Yes. She’s encouraging the “don’t knows” to attend tonight’s meeting………….