Donegal to benefit from €10 million for SICAP

Over €10 million in funding has been allocated for Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme for disadvantaged communities in Donegal.

Over the next five years, the funding package will provide funding for disadvantaged communities across the county.

This year, over €1 million is being allocated to Donegal Local Development Company, almost €600,000 for the Inishowen Development Partnership and €350,000 for Gaeltacht areas.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says: “There is no doubt that this funding will be of huge benefit to these areas and communities which have been affected in the past by cutbacks and unemployment.”

“But now we can look to the future and look to use this money over the next five years to make a real difference to people’s lives, to improve communities in disadvantaged areas and to give people the guidance, confidence and support to move on with their lives.”