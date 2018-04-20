Donegal company named on EPA’s National Priority Sites List for Enforcement

The EPA has identified seven industrial sites across Ireland currently on their National Priority Sites List for Enforcement.

Glenmore Biogas Limited, Donegal has been identified as one of the sites licensed by the EPA for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards.

The National Priority Sites identified are for the period from October 2017 to March 2018 and all companies are to face further enforcement action.

The seven sites represent less than 1% of industrial sites licensed by the EPA yet account for 26% of complaints and 13% of open compliance investigation files.

The National Priority Sites for Enforcement system was launched in July 2017 to drive further environmental compliance at industrial and waste facilities.

Licensed facilities are identified as national priority sites for enforcement using a system developed by the EPA.

Points are allocated to each site based on compliance data such as complaints, incidents and non-compliances over the previous six months.

Sites which exceed a certain threshold become a National Priority Site and are targeted by the EPA for further enforcement action.