Declan Boyle on Finn Harps push for points starting tonight against Cabinteely

Finn Harps are back on home soil tonight when they welcome Cabinteely to Finn Park.

Harps, who lost 3-2 to the leaders UCD last time out, are 7th in the First Division and just one point behind Cabinteely in the table.

After their recent victory over Shelbourne, they will come to Ballybofey full of confidence.

Adam Duffy joins Gareth Harkin and Liam Walsh on the injury list after picking a knee injury in an U19 game on Sunday while Paddy McCourt is rated doubtful.

Harps are also eight points off the pace of UCD at the top, former Harps Captain Declan Boyle feels they need to start a good run of form if they are to keep the push alive for a play off spot…

