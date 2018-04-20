Cavanagh in fight to be ready for championship

Concern is growing for Tyrone’s All-Star midfielder Colm Cavanagh ahead of next month’s Ulster Football Championship opener against Monaghan.

Almost a month after damaging a quad muscle, he has still been unable to return to training, and hopes of facing the Farney men on May 20 are fading.

Match fitness is also a pressing issue for the Moy man, who has played just one full game for the Red Hands this season, due to his involvement in his club’s All-Ireland winning campaign, followed by injury setback.

The news is more hopeful on wing back Tiernan McCann, who is back in light training following a lengthy absence due to injury.

He damaged a kneecap in the NFL clash with Kildare on February 11, but is in line to feature in Tyrone’s first defence of the Ulster title on May 20.

“Colm hasn’t been able to return to training as yet. with the type of injury that he has, it’s rest and recovery, and any exertion can exacerbate his problem,” said Tyrone PRO Eugene McConnell.

And on McCann’s situation, he commented: “He’s maybe not back in intensive training yet, but he’s back out and mobile again, and doing enough to merit consideration for selection,” said McConnell.

“He seems to be moving okay, but that’s no guarantee that he’ll be ready.”

