The Government has once again been challenged over its inaction relating to Swan Park in Buncrana.

Speaking in the Seanad today, Senator Padraig MacLochlainn spoke of how 8 months after the devastating floods on August 22nd last year that destroyed much of Inishowen, a meeting with Government Ministers has yet to be secured to discuss funding to restore the local amenity.

Senator MacLochlainn told the Seanad it is intolerable at this stage, that Swan Park has been left in ruin: