Minister wants 441 new social housing units in Donegal by 2021

The Housing Minister has set Donegal County Council a target of securing 441 new social housing units by the end of 2021, 147 of them in 2018.

In the current year, the minister expects the council to build 104 houses, purchase 23 and lease 20.

Under the government targets, a further 134 people will be supported in Donegal this year through Housing Assistance Payments and the Rental Accomodation Scheme.

Housing associations say more needs to be done nationally to address the housing crisis.

Niamh Randall of the Simon Communities says more radical solutions are needed…………..