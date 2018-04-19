MEP asks if Irish government is blocking EU tax transparency

A Midlands North West ME is asking if Ireland is one of a number of EU member states blocking attempts ensure corporate tax transparency for multinational companies in Europe.

Matt Carthy claims a public Country-by-Country Reporting Directive has been blocked for over two years by several member states. It would require companies to declare publicly where they make their profit and pay their taxes, and whether they shift their profits to countries with very low tax rates.

The Parliament approved the measure last year but it sits stalled in the Council of EU national governments.

Matt Carthy says the Irish government claim that the legislation is an invasion of the country’s tax sovereignty does not hold water………..