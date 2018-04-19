Government defeated in vote on fodder crisis

The Dail has passed a motion calling for action on the fodder crisis by 86 votes to 50. It had already been passed in the Seanad.

The motion, moved by Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue, calls on the Government to immediately bring forward a hardship fund, a meal voucher scheme, low-cost loans as well as issuing balancing payments for outstanding schemes.

It also calls for a temporary halt to on-farm inspections and Bord Bia audits.

Deputy Mc Conalogue says the defeat is a significant one for the government……….