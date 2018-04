The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this weeks programme, Tom Comack goes down memory lane in the company of retired teacher, footballer and coach Christy Gillespie.

Kilcar native Christy was recently honoured by Termon GAA for his contribution to Gaelic Games, during his years teaching and principal of Termon NS…