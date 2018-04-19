Discussions at advanced stage to create new access to Pollet Arch

An Bord Pleanala has again deferred a decision on the use of concrete blocks to restrict access to the Great Pollet Arch.

A submission had been made by the local arch committee in Fanad, claiming that the closing of a turnstile leading to the iconic landmark is in breach of planning regulations.

Councillor Liam Blaney says discussions with three landowners are at an advanced stage, with a view towards creating a car park and a new walkway down to the arch.

He has been speaking on today’s Nine Til Noon Show: