Communications Minister unfit to do his job, says Donegal TD

The Communications Minister has been accused of refusing to publicly release information about a proposed INM takeover.

Denis Naughten is under fire for telling the Dáil he couldn’t discuss details of a potential buyout of Celtic Media – despite meeting with an Independent News and Media rep about the issue.

It’s alleged during that meeting the Minister told them about a Broadcasting Authority review of the merger – a full two months before it came out in public.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told today’s Nine Til Noon Show that it’s clear that the Minister is not fit to carry out his duties: