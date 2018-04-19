Carndonagh CS return to Schools National Senior Final

Carndonagh Community School are through to the final of the FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill National Senior Cup once again.

The Inishowen side were comfortable 5-1 winners in today’s semi final against Chanel College from Coolock, Dublin.

The star man at Gortakeegan was Jack Doherty who scored a hat-trick for the Inishowen side.

Corey McBride and Cade Cooke were the other scorers on the day.

The school are seeking a second National Cup in three season having won it for the first time ever in 2016.

There was double success for Carndonagh today at the Monaghan venue.

In the earlier game, they beat Patrician High School from Carrickmacross on penalties to win the First Year Boys Ulster Cup Final.