£900,000 to be invested in development of Moorlough and Lough Ash

The publication and the adoption of the Two Loughs Report has received widespread welcome.

The reports outline the future enhancement of Moorlough, situated on the outskirts of Strabane and Lough Ash in Donemanagh as part of a blueway development for the Sperrins region.

Derry City and Strabane District Councillor, Dan Kelly has described the publication of the reports as momentous.

The Two Loughs report was commissioned by Derry City & Strabane District Council, the Loughs Agency and Inland Fisheries to explore a number of options to develop the quality of the fishery provision and to examine the scope for expanding sustainable tourism development at Moorlough, Lough Ash and beyond.

Councillor Dan Kelly says the two loughs will be part of a phased blueway development in the Sperrins that will expand in phase II to incorporate the Burndennett and Glenmornan Rivers, and in phase III to incorporate the Strabane Canal.

As part of phase I, £900,000 is being invested to maximise the sport, recreational and tourism potential of the Sperrin region.

Lough Ash will be developed to retain the natural unspoilt aspects of the lough and its location, while consideration at Moorlough will have to be given to the impact that access by too many cars to the lough shore is having on water quality and the condition of the road.