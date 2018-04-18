Public meeting hears proposals to tackle traffic congestion in Killybegs

A public meeting has heard various proposals to counteract traffic congestion and address parking problems in Killybegs.

A large number of people turned out for the meeting, which was held last night in the town and a number of options to improve the various issues were discussed.

Local Cllr Niamh Kennedy says the proposals will now be presented to Donegal County Council with a view of narrowing down the options and then it’s hoped that a public consultation will be initiated.

Cllr. Kennedy says it’s the start of a long process but positive that it has begun: