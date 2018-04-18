MEP believes Irish border issue must be resolved by summer

A Midlands North West MEP believes the Irish border issue must be resolved by the summer.

Members of the European Parliament have received an update on Brexit negotiations from the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier today in Strasbourg.

Barnier warned that a solution to the Irish border issue must be found, otherwise there will be no agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, and no two-year transition period, as has been provisionally agreed.

But MEP Mairead McGuinness and vice-president in the parliament, says this agreement needs to be reached by June and not by October as envisioned by London: