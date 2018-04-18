Man in 20s arrested in Derry to be charged with number of drug offences

A man in his 20s has been arrested and will be charged with a number of offences in relation to the possession, sale and supply of controlled drugs in Derry.

Foyleside and the Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team in conjunction with Derry City and Strabane District Support Team undertook a warrant search of a residential property in the Brandywell area of Derry last night.

Specialist officers in protective equipment also attended to ensure the safety of the local community.

A substantial amount of controlled drugs were recovered, along with items linked to the supply of drugs.

Police in Derry say they take the possession and supply of controlled drugs very seriously and need the continued support of the community in helping identify where drugs are being stored and sold.