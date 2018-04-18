Lisfannon Blue Flag must be regained – Donaghey

An Inishowen councillor says action must be taken to restore Lisfannon Beach’s Blue Flag status.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says the flag was lost last year, because the water quality was marginally under ‘excellent’ status, and of the six beaches nationally that lost the designation, Lisfannon is the only one still recognised as being safe to swim in.

Cllr Donaghey raised the issue at a Strategic Policy Committee meeting last evening, saying that there are a number of issues, including the lack of a proper sewerage system for a number of houses in the vicinity of the beach.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Donaghey said the issue must be resolved before next year………..