Government would support papal visit to Northern Ireland – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said the government would support a Papal visit to Northern Ireland when Pope Francis comes to Dublin in August for the World Meeting of Families.

Leo Varadkar was asking Dail questions from a number of TDs, including Cavan Monaghan Deputy Brendan Smith, who asked if the government was actively encouraging Pope Francis to visit the North and the border region.

Mr Varadkar said the government had made its views known on a number of issues, but stressed the final decisions lie with the Vatican………………