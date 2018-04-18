Funding allocated for new Cleary Centre building in Donegal Town

Minister Finian McGrath has announced a funding allocation for a new Cleary Centre building in Donegal Town.

The centre was deemed no longer fit-for-purpose in 2014 with services relocated to the Victor Building Complex, to provide short-term accommodation for staff and service users of the centre.

Following a campaign to have a new centre built on the former Cleary Centre site, it was confirmed that funding would be provided for the new centre with the hope work can begin next year.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show earlier today, Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it is important there are no delays in progressing the project: