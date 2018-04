Highland Radio will host ‘Come Dancing in Dungloe’ weekend on Saturday 19th and Sunday 21st May 2018 at 4 Star Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe.

The weekend will feature Gary Gamble, Hugo Duncan, The Ryan Turner Band, Olivia Douglas, Seamus McGee, Mick Flavin, David James, Caitlin Murtagh and Conor O’Donnell.

You can buy your Sunday ticket here.