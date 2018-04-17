Registration for 2018 Donegal Half Marathon now open

Registration for the 2018 Donegal Half Marathon and Team Challenge Cup is now open.

The event takes place on Sunday 19th August 2018 and organisers are hoping for a record number of entrants. Registration is open via www.donegalhalfmarathon.ie and the cost of entry is €30 (Half Marathon) and €75 (Team Challenge Cup).

2018 marks the first year that the event will run as a half marathon, as the committee completes a review of the full marathon event.

The Team Challenge Cup will run as a three-person relay over a 21KM route, opening up the race to a wider group of people, particularly Couch to 5K runners and walkers. The relay event is open to mixed teams of three and organisers are encouraging as many people as possible to get registering. This year the organisers are also looking to build on the extremely popular Children’s 1K Fun Run, with plans to extend this to a Family Fun Run, allowing for increased participation for all sections of the community.

For more information on the Donegal Half Marathon and to register, visit www.donegalhalfmarathon.ie. Competitors can register by completing the online registration form or by downloading the official form. Entries should be sent along with the relevant fee to Anne Condon, Donegal Marathon, C/O Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, Grand Central Complex, Canal Road, Letterkenny, County Donegal.