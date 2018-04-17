More discussions take place over proposed walkway along River Swilly

It’s been confirmed that some preparatory work has already been carried out regarding a proposed river walk along the River Swilly.

Donegal County Council has met with the OPW to discuss some issues while discussions have also taken place with a local community group who have expressed an interest in seeking funding from LEADER with a view of carrying out a feasibility study on the project.

Should funding be secured, land owners will then be consulted as part of the process.

Mayor of Letterkenny Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh says all interested parties need to come together to acheive the best possible outcome: