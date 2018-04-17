Man pleads guilty to indecent assault charges going back to 1976

A County Donegal man has pleaded guilty to three charges of indecent assault against a female, at today’s sitting of Donegal Town Circuit Court.

82-year-old Con Cunningham, Glen Road, Carrick pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault against the female on dates between January 1 1976 and December 31 1976 at a location in Donegal.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to a similar third count that occurred at an unknown location between Donegal and Dublin on dates between January 1 1976 and June 30 1977.

Defence counsel Colm Smyth said the defendant could be released on bail and asked for a Probation Report.

Judge John Aylmer ordered a Probation Report and adjourned the matter to the next sitting of the circuit court.

The identity of the victim cannot be revealed for legal reasons.