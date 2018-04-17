Lack of basic resources leaving Donegal Garda force vulnerable

Serious concern has been raised once again over a lack of Garda resources in Donegal.

Gardai in Buncrana still have no van at their disposal despite a reported increase in public order issues in the area.

While the Milford District has some of the longest distances in the country to travel with prisoners and but Gardai there don’t have a van now for 5 years.

Donegal’s GRA spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says much uncertainty still surrounds Brexit and it’s more important than ever to meet the needs of Gardai in the county: