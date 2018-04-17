Daniel O’Donnell pays tribute to Country music singer ‘Big Tom’

Country music singer ‘Big Tom’ has died at the age of 81.

Tom McBride was born in County Monaghan and is best known for hits including Four Country Roads, Back To Castleblayney and The Old Rustic Bridge.

The Mainliners frontman became the first person to be inducted into Ireland’s Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2016.

His family say he passed away peacefully this morning and will be sadly missed by all who new him.

Singer Daniel O’Donnell told today’s Nine he’s a huge loss to the country music scene: