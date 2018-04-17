Appeal for information after burglary at Strabane premises

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at commercial premises on Knockroe Road in Strabane sometime over the weekend.

It was reported that sometime between 5pm on Friday 13 April and 7am on Monday 16 April entry was forced to the premises.

A number of items, including a blue Chieftain 2500 litre diesel bowser, an Oxford oil cooled welder and 2 industrial gas cylinder heads with pipes, stolen.

Constable Daryl Armstrong is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who is offered similar items in suspicious circumstances to contact officers at Strabane Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.